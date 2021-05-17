Micah Carroll

"Stillness" - 3D Photorealism Experiment

Had a lot of fun putting together this one, the clouds and the sand came together in a much simplier fashion than expected.

I like to think of the cube just chilling there.

[(－－)]..zzZ

doing web based product design & more. 🧙‍♂️

