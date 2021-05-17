Tim Bontan

Banlieue Wool Varsity Jacket - Graphics

Banlieue Wool Varsity Jacket - Graphics fashion brand fashion embroidered patch embroidery patches wool clandebanlieue banlieue varsity logo typography handlettering
Another project for Banlieue, this wool varsity Jacket is part of the Past Present Future capsule collection that was released December 27th 2020.

I’ve designed all graphics on this wool varsity jacket, the concept/design of the jacket by David de Ruiter.

Campaign directed & photographed by Calvin Pausani
Model: David van der Knaap, The Force Models

