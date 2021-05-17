Monica van Zundert

Sweet Cupcake Business Card

Monica van Zundert
Monica van Zundert
  • Save
Sweet Cupcake Business Card businesscardsdesign businesscards vector typography logo illustration icon graphic design flat design illustrator branding
Download color palette

Sweet Cupcake 🧁 ⁣Business Cards

Today I present to you a logo design of Sweet Cupcake! This logo was actually part of an assignment where we had to create a branding design for a concept we got!

Want to work with me?
Drop me an email at mvzmediaa@gmail.com

Monica van Zundert
Monica van Zundert

More by Monica van Zundert

View profile
    • Like