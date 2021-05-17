Fast Delivery Illustration

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Reliable, fast, and convenient delivery service has always been invaluable, but during the world transformation in the new reality, we all had a chance to appreciate it even more. That's the vibe behind our new illustration featuring a positive and determined delivery guy.
