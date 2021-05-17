Diego Toda de Oliveira

Miu

Miu yellow cat blender 3d modeling
Last one of the family! Miu is another cat we adopted, she's quiet and sweet, and one of her eyes has is a bit closed due to an eye injury.

This one took me a while to get the face right, but I'm happy with the overall result. What do you think? Hit "L" if you like it!

Posted on May 17, 2021
