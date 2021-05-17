katex.design

Happy character with red hair in glasses

katex.design
katex.design
  • Save
Happy character with red hair in glasses character smiley face happy emotion summer spring highlights glasses red hair flower cartoon art procreate illustration fantasy drawing cg computer graphics 2d art adobe photoshop
Download color palette

Happy character with red hair in gold glasses and a wreath of flowers on his head. Emotion of joy

Thank you for watching and have a nice day!

katex.design
katex.design

More by katex.design

View profile
    • Like