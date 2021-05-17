Ewelina Adamczak

Editorial Web Concept

Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak
  • Save
Editorial Web Concept style black and white artist layout design image editorial editorial art website dark ui modern abstract art art direction minimal user interface concept figma design ui web design web
Download color palette

☺️ Hey everyone! Hope you all are well!

I've been experimenting with art direction lately, so I decided to give it a go. Here's a web concept for an art editorial.

♠️ Hope you enjoy. Hit that 'L' to show support. Thank you!

Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak

More by Ewelina Adamczak

View profile
    • Like