Ahmed Hemel

Personal business card design

Ahmed Hemel
Ahmed Hemel
  • Save
Personal business card design graphic design print design personal corporate unique product print custom creative minimalist business card business minimal professional modern design business card design custome branding brand identity
Personal business card design graphic design print design personal corporate unique product print custom creative minimalist business card business minimal professional modern design business card design custome branding brand identity
Download color palette
  1. personal business card design.jpg
  2. professional-business-card-design.jpg

I made this design from my own thoughts.
I hope to get some compliments from you.
if you need any kind of graphic design, please contact me.

Email: ahmedhemel.ah@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801936560030

ORDER HERE IN FIVERR
FULL VIEW HERE
BEHANCE

Ahmed Hemel
Ahmed Hemel

More by Ahmed Hemel

View profile
    • Like