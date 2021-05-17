Yudiz Solutions Pvt Ltd

Gold Cutter

Hello, Motionlovers!

Here is the Satisfying Loop animation of Gold Cutter.
it's Quite a Nice & Crazy Experience to Practice in Cinema 4D.

Hope you guys loved it.
Stay tuned to see more!

