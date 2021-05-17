katex.design

Character with confused emotion on face and expressive sight

Character with confused emotion on face and expressive sight hair персонаж эмоции смятение emotion confused painting digital cartoon character artist art fantasy drawing illustration computer graphics cg 2d art procreate adobe photoshop
Character with expressive sight and blue color eyes. I wanted to show confused emotion on face. For example when we do not understand what wrong (especially when you are a student first courses 😂 )

