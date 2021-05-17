Not An Escape Room was built throughout 2020 as a response to the sudden influx of Zoom pub quizzes and games. I wanted to create a virtual escape room for my family and friends to play over Zoom.

Initially I designed the game on pen and paper, thinking through the flow and experience of the game. The initial game was Heist, where you and your team work together to work out passwords and disable alarms to rob a bank. Shortly after followed Enigma, a spy based game, and Crypt, where you find yourself trapped in a pyramid and must solve hieroglyph puzzles and more to escape. I designed the basic artwork in Procreate for iPad, and the initial games were built in Google Forms, which I later transitioned to host within Typeform, meaning no coding was necessary at any stage of the process, and initial start-up costs were low.

Since then, several more themed virtual escape rooms have been built, and you can check them out and even try Crypt for free at https://notanescaperoom.co.uk.

It started as an experiment, and turned into a business.

For more details, check out the follow up showcase post.

If you have any questions, reach out and say hello!