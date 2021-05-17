Anastasiya

Minimalist gradient cityscape illustration. Bookmark design

Minimalist gradient cityscape illustration. Bookmark design
  1. Dribbble shot-01.png
  2. Dribbble shot-02.png
  3. Dribbble shot-03.png
  4. Dribbble shot-04.png
  5. Dribbble shot-05.png
  6. Dribbble shot-06.png
  7. Dribbble shot-07.png

I'm totally an architecture and minimalism lover. So, this illustration shows you minimalistic cityscape at a midday and midnight version. I also wanted to draw skyscrapers in grayscale colors and with simple lines.

