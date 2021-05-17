Beyond Borders - Custom Hand Lettering

Freehand, colour pencil style brush was created for these hand letters to support the branding collaterals. Used as captions along with illustrations they added to the fun and youthful vibe of the brand.

———-

Beyond Borders Learning Programs is a social business offering a variety of experiential learning programs for international students since its inception in 2006. Their expertise lies in designing and executing a range of programs in various fields like Entertainment and Creative Industry, Business Studies, Healthcare, Education, Developmental Studies, Creativity & Design and Internships.

———-

Let's collaborate:

Get in touch at prashant@pragmaticart.com

Let's connect:

www.pragmaticart.com