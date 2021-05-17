Dario Saldamarco

Poster 30

Dario Saldamarco
Dario Saldamarco
  • Save
Poster 30 project poster a day poster minimal illustration graphic everydays drdflair design art
Download color palette

I'm designing a poster everyday to improve my graphic and digital skills.
Day 30.
Do you like it?
I'm open to feedbacks!

Dario Saldamarco
Dario Saldamarco

More by Dario Saldamarco

View profile
    • Like