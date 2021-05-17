Dario Saldamarco

Would you? - 29

Would you? - 29 project poster a day poster minimal illustration graphic everydays drdflair design art
I'm designing a poster everyday to improve my graphic and digital skills.
Day 29.
Do you like it?
I'm open to feedbacks!

