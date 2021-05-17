Latin America Roofing Market Size Analysis

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Roofing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Latin America roofing market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, roof shape, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The growth of the roofing industry has been driven by the roofing industry. Rapid urbanisation in developing markets has boosted the construction industry's expansion, which in turn has boosted demand growth. There has been an increase in demand for new energy-efficient technologies such as green roofing, which eliminates power waste by reducing air conditioning use over time while also enhancing air quality and extending the roof's life cycle, boosting the demand further. Furthermore, programmes focusing on energy-efficient measures, such as renovating existing buildings and replacing old roofs with new ones, are propelling the roofing industry forward. Due to evolving habits and growing urbanisation in Latin America, the construction of commercial buildings such as multiplexes and retail malls has aided business growth.