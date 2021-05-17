Ideation process with Centili

This year, the Centili company was commemorating their 10th anniversary and our team was happy to help them celebrate it by redesigning their website.

In a series of Zoom calls, they told us about the ten-year-long dream of developing a unified, streamlined platform that would connect monetization and scaling businesses worldwide. Their dream revolved around building relationships with one leading piece of tech. While Centili is happy to celebrate their accomplishment so far, they are looking forward to finding new inspiring ideas that will drive them to innovate further. Throughout our step-by-step ideation process, they explained that they welcome challenges, as those were the motivators that helped them excel in the long run.

Now Studio Direction can also say we are part of that journey and we can build another memorable decade with them.

