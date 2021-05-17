Maria

Landing Page for auto parts store

Maria
Maria
  • Save
Landing Page for auto parts store branding minimal ui ux web design auto parts
Download color palette

A design was developed that meets all the requirements of the customer. Three colors are taken as a basis, which together make up a complete picture, keeping the attention of potential customers. Also, the site has all the necessary information for an initial acquaintance with the services provided.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Maria
Maria

More by Maria

View profile
    • Like