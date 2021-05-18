Faizur.

FutureProofer Homepage

Faizur.
Faizur.
Hire Me
  • Save
FutureProofer Homepage design branding design diet web design homepage design layout design websites health vitamin landing page user experience user typography ux ui web interface website homepage
Download color palette

Hey Folks!
New homepage design, Recently I worked on a brand new website for FutureProofer included a style guide, website for Shopify experience.

About Client:
FutureProofer replaces your standard multivitamin and adds premium ingredients BetaVia and FloraGLO® to level up your body’s response to sickness and future proof your health.

How did We help
We worked closely with Futureproofer, and defined the whole identity for the web experience included a style guide and designed a brand new website for e-commerce Shopify. The most important thing was to make a delightful experience for users, we used a minimal approach and played with natural and pastel colors to give more confidence.

Need a Website or an App Design?
Come, say hello: me@faizur.com

Love ❤️ your support!
Instagram | Website | YouTube

Faizur.
Faizur.
Building digital products, brands, and experiences.
Hire Me

More by Faizur.

View profile
    • Like