FutureProofer Homepage

Hey Folks!
New homepage design, Recently I worked on a brand new website for FutureProofer included a style guide, website for Shopify experience.
About Client:
FutureProofer replaces your standard multivitamin and adds premium ingredients BetaVia and FloraGLO® to level up your body’s response to sickness and future proof your health.
⠀
How did We help
We worked closely with Futureproofer, and defined the whole identity for the web experience included a style guide and designed a brand new website for e-commerce Shopify. The most important thing was to make a delightful experience for users, we used a minimal approach and played with natural and pastel colors to give more confidence.
Need a Website or an App Design?
Come, say hello: me@faizur.com
Love ❤️ your support!
