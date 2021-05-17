Prashanth Yadav

Feedback System

Feedback System
Hi folks✌️!
This was a recent project, I was working on.

Story:
Companies have many feedback channels for collecting customer feedback. And this feedback sometimes stagnate and do not reach product team in time and increase dissatisfaction among users.

Problem Statement:
Customer feedback against particular product/experience issues were not reaching product/strategic teams in an appropriate manner. And mostly insights/suggestions are at the mercy of 'customer support' execs. There is a strong need to automate this cycle of receiving and acting upon critical feedback and raw customer insights to product teams.

Solution:
A channel for product and customer happiness/support teams to focus and resolve product issues that are not instant and require product features.

After evaluation we found this will increase product-value metrics and NPS.

These are few screens of solving the above funnel. More screens to follow. Stay tuned!!

Cheers!
Prashanth

Designing solutions for a better world.
