Feedback System

Hi folks✌️!
This was a recent project, I was working on.
Story:
Companies have many feedback channels for collecting customer feedback. And this feedback sometimes stagnate and do not reach product team in time and increase dissatisfaction among users.
Problem Statement:
Customer feedback against particular product/experience issues were not reaching product/strategic teams in an appropriate manner. And mostly insights/suggestions are at the mercy of 'customer support' execs. There is a strong need to automate this cycle of receiving and acting upon critical feedback and raw customer insights to product teams.
Solution:
A channel for product and customer happiness/support teams to focus and resolve product issues that are not instant and require product features.
After evaluation we found this will increase product-value metrics and NPS.
These are few screens of solving the above funnel. More screens to follow. Stay tuned!!
Cheers!
Prashanth
--
