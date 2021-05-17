Roman Klčo

Evening at Bakery

Evening at Bakery room shop bakery lowpolyart low poly lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
I shuffled through some older pieces and gave this Bakery a bit of a nightly vibe. Thinking of doing a new shop design, any ideas?

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

