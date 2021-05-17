Evening at Bakery

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I shuffled through some older pieces and gave this Bakery a bit of a nightly vibe. Thinking of doing a new shop design, any ideas?
------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)
------------
You can follow here 👇
→ Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel