Medex - Mobile app

Long time no see! I want to share with you our project which is called Medex. This app allows you to get qualified medical care in a few clicks. Here you can choose a clinic and a doctor, as well as schedule an online consultation within 30 minutes. Also after the appointment, the prescribed treatment plan appears directly in your smartphone in the form of a schedule. Isn't it cool?

