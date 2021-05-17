Medex - Mobile app

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello, dribbblers✨
Long time no see! I want to share with you our project which is called Medex. This app allows you to get qualified medical care in a few clicks. Here you can choose a clinic and a doctor, as well as schedule an online consultation within 30 minutes. Also after the appointment, the prescribed treatment plan appears directly in your smartphone in the form of a schedule. Isn't it cool?
Share your thoughts in the comments❤️
Have a project in mind? We're ready to lean into work
hello@ponee.agency