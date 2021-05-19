Lovely UI for Mobile Apps

🔥Ideal doodles for UI design using

‘Brazuca’, a free illustration collection! Simply said, these doodles make UI unforgettable, and are the perfect addition for making a user experience delightful ✨

🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.

Illustrations: Brazuca by Cezar Berje

🌈Like it? Hit “L”

Free Illustrations | Instagram | Twitter