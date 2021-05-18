Grzegorz Pławecki

Event Manager - Desktop App

Event Manager - Desktop App ux ui back office event manager desktop design desktop app app
Here's event detail page of management tool which I design for my client. This is part of larger project of business process digitalization in client's organization.

Posted on May 18, 2021
I'm Product Designer from Gdańsk, Poland.
