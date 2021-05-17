Rafaela Maria Santana

Prototype Mobile App Design - Desserts

Prototype Mobile App Design - Desserts prototype animation prototype prototypes desserts dessert design app app design mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile ui ux uiux ui design uidesign design ui app
Hello 👋🏻

Project: App mobile - sweets and desserts
Tools: Figma

_
press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give a feedback in the comment section bellow ;)

regards!

