Dmitrii Polezhaev

8998

Dmitrii Polezhaev
Dmitrii Polezhaev
  • Save
8998 minimalism logo design quarantine logo
Download color palette

8998 is the COVID-19 lockdown number in Cyprus. All the citizens should send the request to this number if they need to leave their homes. I've prepared the Shield-style logo for this system.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Dmitrii Polezhaev
Dmitrii Polezhaev

More by Dmitrii Polezhaev

View profile
    • Like