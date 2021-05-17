Absurd Way Of Life

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Design for the clothing brand Since Nothing.
The world remains silent.
We are a dust in an immense universe that we know partially.
One day, all this will stop and our trace will disappear.
Do what you want and reinvent the world.