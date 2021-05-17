Hugo Laplace

Absurd Way Of Life

Design for the clothing brand Since Nothing.
The world remains silent.
We are a dust in an immense universe that we know partially.
One day, all this will stop and our trace will disappear.
Do what you want and reinvent the world.

Posted on May 17, 2021
