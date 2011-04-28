Vanessa Colina

Stage 2 - Personal Logo

Stage 2 - Personal Logo caricature hand drawn font logo pencil type
This is stage 2 of my personal logo redesign. I've taken some suggestions and added the type. I really like to see what you guys think of the type! :)

Rebound of
Personal Logo
By Vanessa Colina
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
