Scooter Promo Website

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In each project, we try to pay maximum attention to detail. And for one of the last projects, we made a 3D model to take it to a higher level.
The task of a 3D designer is to represent an object as vividly, volumetrically and believably as possible, whether it is real or fictional.
3D-graphics allows you to bring to life almost any idea and fantasy or object with such photographic authenticity, that the viewer will not doubt its existence in reality.
3D graphics can offer you the most incredible special effects and options for recreating any process!
___
📮Want to say hi?
Drop us a few lines at hello@phenomenon-studio.com
Stay tuned with our updates at
Behance | Instagram | Facebook
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.