Emmanuel Ikechukwu
New Monday

Tourist App — Onboarding Setup & Search

Emmanuel Ikechukwu
New Monday
Emmanuel Ikechukwu for New Monday
Hire Us
  • Save
Tourist App — Onboarding Setup & Search tourism trip mobile app design minimalist vacation travel app tours mobile ticket city trip planner clean ios daily ui minimal app design search location bucket list
Download color palette

Onboarding and Search for a mobile application that allows tourists to find, explore locations and point of interests.

New Monday
New Monday
Hire Us

More by New Monday

View profile
    • Like