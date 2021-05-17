Ramy Wafaa

Group Chat animated illustration

Ramy Wafaa
Group Chat animated illustration app website illustrator aftereffects lottie business meeting coworking vector illustrations group chat group flat animated animation illustration
Group Chat illustration - 100 Flat illustrations 📦

Playing around and animating our illustrations is real fun! This illustration demonstrates Group Chat concept from our 100 Flat illustrations pack.

