Identity_Adnan

Juice can design

Identity_Adnan
Identity_Adnan
  • Save
Juice can design designs logodesign juice can design cans can design juice logo juice design
Download color palette

Plora sr - organic juice can designs!

Plora sr is a juice brand, that is looking to get their brand onto to the market.

Goal for this project was to make a branding that shows professionalism and that the brand is serious.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Identity_Adnan
Identity_Adnan

More by Identity_Adnan

View profile
    • Like