Lola Land

Table of employees list

Lola Land
Lola Land
  • Save
Table of employees list employee list table
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

This is my table of the employees list where Managers can manage and see the employee working status.

Press 'L' for ❤️

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Lola Land
Lola Land

More by Lola Land

View profile
    • Like