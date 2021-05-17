Tozan | Advisory screen illustrations

What is Tozan?

Tozan is a new kind of experimentation platform. This platform uses AI to enable always-on experimentation and optimizes Key Performance Indicators in real time. The goal is to help companies build better products.

Members involved:

- Gintare Kavaliauskaite - Visual design / illustration

- Zlatko Najdenovski - UX/UI & art direction

- Todor Dimov - Website development

Visit www.tozan.ai