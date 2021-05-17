Gintare Kavaliauskaite
Tozan | Advisory screen illustrations

Tozan | Advisory screen illustrations visual design website design tozan testingservices branding outline icons uiux statistics testing vector flatillustration flat minimal illustration
What is Tozan?
Tozan is a new kind of experimentation platform. This platform uses AI to enable always-on experimentation and optimizes Key Performance Indicators in real time. The goal is to help companies build better products.

Members involved:
- Gintare Kavaliauskaite - Visual design / illustration
- Zlatko Najdenovski - UX/UI & art direction
- Todor Dimov - Website development

Visit www.tozan.ai

