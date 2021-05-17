Gofski: Multisport Fantasy App

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Gofski is the latest fantasy sports platform that gives you the best-in-industry cash prizes. Gofski offers you all kinds of fantasy cricket features. Connect with your friends and have a fantasy sports experience like never before. In addition, you can win big cash prizes and Paytm cash by making full use of your sports knowledge, all from the comfort zone.
The best Sports app design to follow live Sports as like Cricket, Football.
I hope u like it... feedbacks are greatly appreciated.
For freelance please email on contact@mentobile.com