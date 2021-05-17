Traveler Blog Mobile App

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers,
Here is my latest shot for Traveler Blog Community mobile application.
Don't miss the real pixel view of screens
Tool Used: Figma
Hope you like it...
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.
Press "L" if you like it.
Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.
Contact us on
https://www.mindinventory.com/contact-us.php or email us on sales@mindinventory.com