Bozhena Denysenko

Onboarding | Recipe App

Bozhena Denysenko
Bozhena Denysenko
  • Save
Onboarding | Recipe App app ui food app green onboarding clean food cooking cook ui design app purple red design mobile gradient mobile app figma illustration
Download color palette

Cute onboarding screens to Recipe App :)
Full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119501117/Food4U-Recipe-App-Concept-UIUX

Bozhena Denysenko
Bozhena Denysenko

More by Bozhena Denysenko

View profile
    • Like