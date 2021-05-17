Viktoria Anisimova

Wof Wof. Dog food/Concept packaging.

Wof Wof. Dog food/Concept packaging. character design brand concept drawing colourful animals illustration packaging dog food
we have developed a packaging concept for dog food. they are bright, attractive colors and favorite flavors. these are not just ordinary food, these are the most desirable dishes!

you can watch the full work ➡️: https://www.behance.net/victoria_anisimova

