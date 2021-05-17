FullStop

Catalyst Consulting illustration typography logo logodesign colors branding modern design
Check out this high-tech corporate look of Logo that we finalized for a healthcare consulting firm, Catalyst Consulting. In the logo, the letter C has a subtle touch of creativity that creates a spark for the people. It makes an excellent icon and works as a standalone brand identity. ✨✨✨

Posted on May 17, 2021
