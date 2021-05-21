Martin Ehrlich

Interior Lab - Case Study

We created rich case studies to let people dive into the work of UK based interior design studio InteriorLab.

We aimed to create elegant and playful experience allowing visitors to deep dive to their work in a beautiful and functional digital space.

http://interiorlab.creative-nights.com/

