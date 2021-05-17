Anton Gor

Weather mobile wigdet

Weather mobile wigdet mobile ui moon sun dailyui037 dailyui 003 weather forecast weather weather widget weather icon weather app 2021 dailyuichallenge dark mode minimalistic dobe xd figma dailyui
Daily ui #037 - Weather widget
Tap once for more info, tap twice for full view and settings menu.

