Emy Lascan

Hallo SaaS Design

Emy Lascan
Emy Lascan
Hire Me
  • Save
Hallo SaaS Design chat bot integration analytics chat app service saas design saas app management app chatbot collaboration ux ui design landing page website webflow inbox management chat
Hallo SaaS Design chat bot integration analytics chat app service saas design saas app management app chatbot collaboration ux ui design landing page website webflow inbox management chat
Hallo SaaS Design chat bot integration analytics chat app service saas design saas app management app chatbot collaboration ux ui design landing page website webflow inbox management chat
Hallo SaaS Design chat bot integration analytics chat app service saas design saas app management app chatbot collaboration ux ui design landing page website webflow inbox management chat
Download color palette
  1. Hallo SaaS.png
  2. Hallo SaaS Full Design.png
  3. asdasda.png
  4. Cover.png

Hey friends!

Tired of switching between multiple communication channels? Hallo is all-in-one solution that integrates SMS, social media, emails and multiple apps to make your life easier.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new shot.

************
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.
************
Thanks for your time and have a good day!

***

Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works

Emy Lascan
Emy Lascan
I create unique experiences for your online brand
Hire Me

More by Emy Lascan

View profile
    • Like