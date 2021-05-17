69pixels.

Paynet – Mobile Banking

69pixels.
69pixels.
Hire Me
  • Save
Paynet – Mobile Banking categories account controls popup schedule payment cards data data visualization chart home screen fintech app design dark mode ux interface ui app mobile
Download color palette

What's up! We are glad to come back after a short break and share with you one more real project of ours!

Paynet – not only the biggest payment system in Uzbekistan, but also a market leader, which managed to simplify the payment process of millions of customers. Check it out and give us your likes! 🤘

Follow us:
https://69pixels.com
https://instagram.com/69pixels
https://www.behance.net/69pixels

Hire us: hello@69pixels.com

69pixels.
69pixels.
Top30 Global. Design Agency. From Belarus with ❤️
Hire Me

More by 69pixels.

View profile
    • Like