Lovebug | Homepage Concept

First round homepage concept for Lovebug. An insect-based nutritionally complete and balanced cat food, that's good for the planet too.

Route for the design was to be super colourful + filled with movement + all about dem cats and the planet. Client opted for a more stripped back version of this design in the end! More to come.

Project with: https://superrb.com/

🐈

