Lovebug | Homepage Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First round homepage concept for Lovebug. An insect-based nutritionally complete and balanced cat food, that's good for the planet too.
Route for the design was to be super colourful + filled with movement + all about dem cats and the planet. Client opted for a more stripped back version of this design in the end! More to come.
Project with: https://superrb.com/
🐈
Follow my Instagram Or my Behance