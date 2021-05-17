Rokas Aleliunas

Matt

Matt grandient man with glasses glasses portrait art portrait illustration man portrait man portrait painting portrait lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Strange neck, strange colors, strange portrait.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
