Dog logo concept

Dog logo concept
This's a rejected logo concept for an advisory company. However, I really love it because it neatly incorporates all the aspects that the company stands by:
Loyalty (dog symbol),
Communication (talking bubbles),
and Transparency (usage of the negative space).

Plus, it's very cute:)

I'm an illustrator who loves weird shapes
