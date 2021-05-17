🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today I present to you the latest project: task management dashboard 📅
You can view the full case study here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119359855/Task-Management-Dashboard
Hope you'll like it!
—
We’re available for projects! Write us at hello@invotech.co
Designer : @Kacper Samek
Motion Designer: @Piotr Morzuch