Interior Lab website – Mobile

Interior Lab website – Mobile ui design animated footer slider homepage responsive design responsive mobile design mobile motion ui animation typography interactive minimal clean ux landing web website
New site for UK based architects InteriorLab. An elegant and playful experience allowing visitors to deep dive to their work in a beautiful and functional digital space.

Made with my friends Creative Nights and Victor Work 🤍

http://interiorlab.creative-nights.com/

