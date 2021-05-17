Website + 3d illustration | Perfomante

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
New work 👉 Perfomante
Super happy to share more about this project with you guys. This is a preview of one of the landing pages we did for Perfomante website.
I have been working closely with Arina (she draw a lot of concepts and sketches) and Paul Shtyler (he designed incredible detailed 3d illustrations for whole project).
________
I sharing a lot of beatifull stuff from internet on my Telegram channel на русском 🙂. Follow it!
