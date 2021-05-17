JestTyleDoOdkrycia - National Geographic 💛🖤

Hi Dribbblers! 👋

I would like to present Landing page concept for National Geographic and their campaign - #JestTyleDoOdkrycia. 🌎

About the campaign: 📸

The National Geographic channel has initiated the creation of a map of inspiring places. There we can add our own places which we want to show other people or we can find new places in Poland and experience wonderful adventures. There we can find places from categories such as: Architecture, Nature, Technology, Science and History.

Live 💻:

www.jesttyledoodkrycia.pl

Created in collaboration with 💪:

JAAQOB

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know about your toughts on that.